KALISPELL - A man was arrested on two felony charges including assault on a minor after deputies responded to a disturbance with a weapon report in Kalispell Saturday evening.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), deputies were responding to the report around 5 p.m. on McMannamy Draw and after investigating, they learned Eli K. Tollie, 42, allegedly assaulted a juvenile girl.
FCSO alleges Tollie made death threats towards everyone who was there and then released a can of bear spray impacting two adults, the juvenile girl and a baby during the disturbance.
The victims experiencing complications due to the bear spray received treatment at the location of the incident.
Tollie was arrested for felony assault on a minor and felony criminal endangerment. He was medically evaluated at Kalispell Regional Hospital and is jailed at Flathead County Detention Center.