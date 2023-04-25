The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On April 24, 2023, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a request from a citizen to aid him in a welfare check. At about 2:30 pm a deputy went to the residence on Cold Creek Ln with the citizen. Shortly after their arrival, the person who was the subject of the welfare check brandished a large bowie knife and charged at the deputy and citizen. The deputy shot the man with the knife before he was able to injure the deputy and citizen. The man, identified as 27-year-old, Christopher Ochs, of Missoula, died at the scene.
This is all the information the Sheriff’s Office is going to release at this time out of respect for privacy of the family of the deceased and pending an independent investigation being conducted by The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. The Missoula County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation. The Lake County Sheriff's Office send our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ochs.
