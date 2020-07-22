WEST GLACIER- A 20-year-old man has died after falling from a ridge in Glacier National Park.
A release from Glacier National Park says the man fell from a ridge known as the Dragon’s Tail in the park Tuesday evening.
According to GNP, Dragon’s Trail is a steep off-trail climbing route southwest of Mount Reynolds near Logan Pass.
The man fell several hundred feet toward Gidden Lake around 7:30 pm.
Search and rescue efforts began immediately after GNP dispatchers received the report, and Two Bear Air located the man, determined he was deceased and recovered the body.