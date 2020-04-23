KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell Wednesday night.
A release from KPD says they received the report at around 10:30 and a Kalispell citizen told them a man was shouting from a inside a car. When the citizen told the man to quiet down, he allegedly got out of the car, pointed an AR style weapon at them, then started shooting into the air and departed the location.
According the the release, the man reportedly drove past the area as police were investigating it. When police tried to pull him over, he allegedly never stopped, leading police on a high-speed pursuit down Highway 93 all the way to south of Lakeside in Lake County.
Montana Highway Patrol placed stop sticks, effectively stopping the man; however, the release says the man then exited the road but then stopped, not following verbal orders from law enforcement.
When Flathead County Sheriff's Officers showed up, they flew a drone over the car and discovered the man had died, according to the release.
KPD describes the man as a 22-year-old.
Lake County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death while MHP is investigating the crash.