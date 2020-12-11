TROUT CREEK- An armed man who barricaded himself inside a saloon with patrons was fatally shot after shooting an officer while fleeing.
Around 12:30 am December 11, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a man armed with a handgun and assault rifle who had entered the Naughty Pine Saloon near Trout Creek and barricaded himself inside.
A few people were inside the saloon at the time, a release from the Department of Justice saying the 35-year-old man would not cooperate with a Sanders County deputy, and a request for assistance was made to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department for use of its Tactical Negotiations and SWAT Teams.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was also requested for deployment of its SWAT and Negotiation Teams, which are comprised of Flathead County deputies and Kalispell police officers.
Most patrons in the saloon safely got out, however, a family member of the man refused to leave and stayed behind, the family member being safely removed following negotiations with law enforcement and a subsequent tear gas deployment.
The man eventually left the saloon brandishing a firearm and officers used less than lethal rounds in an attempt to not use lethal force.
According to the release, the effort was ineffective, and the man tried to flee, firing at pursuing officers, one of whom was shot by the suspect.
Law enforcement returned fire, fatally wounding the man.
The wounded officer suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Department to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.
When the investigation is complete, DOJ will submit the case file to the Sanders County Attorney’s Office for review.