Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES. HIGHWAY 35 EAST OF FLATHEAD LAKE COULD RECEIVE UP TO 5 INCHES OVERNIGHT WITH LAKE ENHANCED SNOW SHOWERS. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&