EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement is working on identifying a suspect or suspects and an investigation is ongoing.