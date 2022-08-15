The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and remains in critical condition. All occupants of the residence were questioned. The investigation is ongoing, and this appears to be a targeted and isolated incident. There is no concern for public safety at this time.

Anyone having information about this shooting are encouraged to contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.