KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County.

Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon.

One man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

We are still working to find more details, but we will keep you updated as more information is released.