UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
The situation reported earlier this morning related to an ongoing law enforcement response has been resolved. One male has been taken into custody without incident, charges are pending further investigation. More will be released as the investigation progresses.
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. - On April 11, 2023, at around 10:42 am, the Kalispell Police Department responded to the call of an assault with a weapon on the west north side of Kalispell.
A perimeter is in place and officers are making efforts at peacefully resolving the situation. The Kalispell Police Department Special Response Team in partnership with NW Montana regional SWAT are responding to the scene. Kalispell residents are asked to stay away from the scene as it is being resolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.