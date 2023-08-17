UPDATE: Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11:46 a.m.

The sheriff has identified the victim of an assault at Third Avenue NE and East Railroad Street in Kalispell Sunday, Aug. 13.

Brian Radabah, 32, from Kalispell, was brought to Logan Health and died Aug. 14, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

His body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for a forensic autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

KALISPELL, MT- At approximately 2 AM on Sunday, the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) responded to a physical disturbance call near E Railroad St, and 3rd Ave. A witness had reported that two males had been in a physical altercation and one of them had become unresponsive.

On scene, officers located a 32-year-old male with a significant head injury, and the other male involved in the incident had fled the scene before officers had arrived.

The injured male was taken to Logan Health in critical condition, and officers continued to investigate the incident for several hours later and took 34-year-old Cody Mize into custody on the charge of aggravated assault.

KPD was notified on Monday that the injured male had died from his injuries.

Investigators are continuing to gather information and collect evidence regarding this case, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 758-7780.