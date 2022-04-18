The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:

ESSEX, Mont. - On April 16th, 2022 at approximately 10:57 pm, Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of person being shot at The Snowslip Inn near Essex. When deputies arrived they located several people on the scene attempting to provide medical aid to a 36-year-old male, who was later pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the scene and are conducting interviews with witnesses. There is NO threat to the public. The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. The identity of the deceased male will be released upon notification of family at a later time.