KILA, Mont. - Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in a crash that killed a man on Haywire Gulch.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a Chevrolet C25 was driving too fast on Haywire Gulch to maintain control when the driver negotiated a right-hand curve.
The Chevrolet went off the left shoulder and hit a tree before continuing off the road and colliding with other trees before rolling and coming to a rest on the driver’s side facing south.
According to MHP the driver, a 39-year-old man from Kalispell, was found unresponsive upon arrival.
The man was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.
Road conditions at the time were reported to be bear and dry.