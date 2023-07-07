UPDATE: FRIDAY, JULY 7 AT 6:20 A.M.
A 36-year-old man was killed in the crash on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls Thursday morning.
Vehicle-one was going westbound and vehicle-two was going eastbound on the highway.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report vehicle-one crossed into the center turn lane and went into the eastbound lane in front of vehicle-two.
Vehicle-two swerved right, but was not able to avoid crashing into vehicle-one, according to MHP's report, and vehicle-one hit the front left side of vehicle-two.
Vehicle-two went off the north edge of the road and caught on fire, according to MHP's report.
Driver of vehicle-one, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead on arrival, and the driver of vehicle-two received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
UPDATE: 11:26 A.M.
The Montana Department of Justice is reporting the crash located on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls is a fatal crash.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Drivers should be expecting delays on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls Thursday due to a crash.
The crash is located one mile west of Junction US 2-Columbia Falls, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report.
Drivers should look out for emergency medical services.
