LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - A man was killed in a fatal crash near Lake's Corner in Lake County Friday.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a LCSO deputy stopped a woman suspected of a DUI in Polson around midnight. The deputy identified the driver and asked her to get out of the vehicle, but she reportedly took off southbound on Highway 93, LCSO said.
LCSO said the deputy did not pursue the vehicle, but tried to follow it; however, lost it track of it north of Pablo. Flathead Tribal Police Officers reportedly saw the vehicle driving 100 miles-per-hour by the CSKT Tribal Complex, according to LCSO.
LCSO alleges the driver swerved into the Highway 93 northbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on at Lake's Corner--killing the only person in the northbound vehicle.
The deceased driver of the northbound vehicle was identified as Ryan Lefthand, 35, of Ronan.
LCSO said the suspect survived the crash and was brought to a nearby hospital.
LCSO is investigating Lefthand's