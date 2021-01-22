RONAN, Mont. - A man was killed in a semi-tractor/trailer versus passenger car head-on crash south of Ronan near Innovation Drive Thursday.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release the driver of the passenger car was dead upon arrival of emergency responders.
LCSO identified the driver as Jack Howlett, 70, of Ronan, and he was the only person in the passenger car.
The driver was brought to the State Forensic Lab for and autopsy. the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner is investigating the death.
Montana Highway Patrol and Motor Carrier Services are investigating the crash.
"We send our condolences to Mr. Howlett’s family," LCSO wrote in the release.