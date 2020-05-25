FLATHEAD CO., Mont. - UPDATE: The Lake County Coroner has identified the person killed in Sunday's officer-involved shooting in Flathead County as 52-year-old Anthony Grove from Kila.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
_______
One person reportedly died in an officer-involved shooting in Flathead County on Sunday night.
A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a person fired shots from inside the home when deputies arrived to respond to a disturbance with a weapon report. SWAT was also deployed to the location.
FCSO says a few hours later, the person shot at officers and the officers shot back.
FCSO says no officers were injured and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to FCSO, three of the officers involved were put on administrative leave.
FCSO is not identifying the person who died in the shooting as of right now.