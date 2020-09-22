Man reported missing in Great Bear Wilderness area

Local law enforcement and the U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Byron Crow is missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. His vehicle was found on September 20 at the Summit parking lot at Marias Pass. He is believed to have entered the wilderness from the trailhead at the parking lot.
Crow is described as 5'10" tall and weighing 240 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a kilt and may have a backpack and camping supplies with him.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Flathead County Dispatch Center at (406) 758-5610 (opt. 1).