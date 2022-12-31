KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night.
The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon.
On scene, officers found an argument between three people that ended with one man being shot.
The victim sustained a single gunshot wound and was taken to Logan Health for treatment. His condition at this time is unknown.
Multiple people were detained, however, KPD reports Jacob Norris, 40, was arrested and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center where he is being held on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.
