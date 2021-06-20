COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A man died following a crash at the intersection of N Hilltop Road and US-2 West near Columbia Falls Sunday morning.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 1999 Subaru Forester was driving in the right lane when the driver, a 63-year-old man from Columbia Falls, left the road to the right.
The car hit the curb and a signal light pole in the intersection of N Hilltop Road and US-2 West.
Airbags were deployed, however, MHP says the driver was not using a seat belt.
The driver was reported to be alive directly after the crash but was trapped inside the car.
After the driver was removed, CPR was performed on the scene by medical responders, however, the driver succumbed to his injures on scene.