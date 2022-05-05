RONAN, Mont. - A man accused of assaulting a Flathead Tribal police officer Wednesday around 10 p.m. east of Ronan is still at-large, according to the Lake County sheriff.

A release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Curtis Buck, 27, of Ronan assaulted the officer who was then hospitalized but later released.

LCSO said they will not release any more details at this time regarding the incident.

Anyone with information on Buck's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.