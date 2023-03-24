UPDATE: 9:43 a.m.
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
The suspect was taken to Logan Health with minor injuries sustained in the incident. He was treated, released, and taken to Flathead County Detention Center.
KALISPELL, Mont. - On March 23, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, the Kalispell Police Department responded to the intersection of the Highway 93 Alternate and Three Mile Dr. for a report of a male on the edge of the overpass who looked like he was going to jump off.
Upon officer’s arrival, the male was uncooperative, and intoxication was suspected. Ultimately the male got into a vehicle and led Kalispell Police in a pursuit, at high speeds, southbound on the Highway 93 Alternate. Officers attempted twice to end the pursuit on the Highway 93 Alternate using stop sticks but were unsuccessful.
With the help of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Kalispell Police Department was able to take 35-year-old Eric Scott Dolence of Columbia Falls into custody on Highway 93 South and held him at the Flathead County Detention Center for Criminal Endangerment. No one was injured during the incident and there is no further threat to the community at this time.
Please contact Lieutenant Chad Fetveit at (406) 758-7790 with questions or further information about this incident.
