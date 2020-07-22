WEST GLACIER- A 20-year-old man has died after falling from a ridge in Glacier National Park.
The victim has been identified as Josh Yarrow of Wichita, Kansas, who was spending the summer working for a local business in the West Glacier area.
A release from Glacier National Park says Yarrow fell from a ridge known as the Dragon’s Tail in the park Tuesday evening while trying to retrieve a fallen backpack.
Yarrow fell about 500 feet and a climbing partner went for help.
According to GNP, Dragon’s Trail is a steep off-trail climbing route southwest of Mount Reynolds near Logan Pass.
GNP rangers received the report of the accident at 7:46 pm and immediately initiated a search and rescue operation.
Two Bear Air located the man, determined he was deceased and recovered the body.
Visitors are being reminded by GNP officials that off-trail hiking and mountain climbing are inherently dangerous activities due to extremely rugged and steep terrain.
This is the second rescue mission in the Logan Pass area within the past week.