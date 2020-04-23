UPDATE 4/24/2020, 7:52 a.m.
The following is a release from Lake County:
"At about 11pm on April 22, 2020, Lake County 911 was contacted by Flathead County 911 to report that a pursuit was possibly headed towards Lake County. It was reported a 28 year old male, from Kalispell, identified as Dalton Leigh, had fired a gun towards members of the public in Kalispell, and was now being pursued by Kalispell Police southbound on Highway 93 towards Lake County. Leigh was reportedly homicidal and suicidal.
Lake County Deputies responded up the west shore to prepare to spike the pursued vehicle’s tires. After entering Lake County, but prior to encountering the Lake County Deputies, the vehicle left the roadway entering the southbound ditch at about 60 mph, hit a driveway approach, and then came to a stop. Responding officers were able to confirm that Leigh was deceased inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Montana Highway Patrol responded to investigate the crash. Pursuant to Montana Code Annotated, when a person dies while in custody of, or while being pursued by law enforcement, a Coroner’s investigation cannot be undertaken by the Coroner’s office in the jurisdiction where the death occurs. Therefore, the Flathead County Coroner’s Office was requested to respond to conduct the investigation into cause and manner of death at the request of my office. The incident remains under investigation by those agencies."
KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell Wednesday night.
A release from KPD says they received the report at around 10:30 and a Kalispell citizen told them a man was shouting from a inside a car. When the citizen told the man to quiet down, he allegedly got out of the car, pointed an AR style weapon at them, then started shooting into the air and departed the location.
According the the release, the man reportedly drove past the area as police were investigating it. When police tried to pull him over, he allegedly never stopped, leading police on a high-speed pursuit down Highway 93 all the way to south of Lakeside in Lake County.
Montana Highway Patrol placed stop sticks, effectively stopping the man; however, the release says the man then exited the road but then stopped, not following verbal orders from law enforcement.
When Flathead County Sheriff's Officers showed up, they flew a drone over the car and discovered the man had died, according to the release.
KPD describes the man as a 22-year-old.
Lake County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death while MHP is investigating the crash.
The following is the release from the Kalispell Police Department:
"On April 22, 2020 at approximately 10:30 PM the Kalispell Police Department responded to the southwest side of Kalispell for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. Investigating Officers arrived on scene and discovered a resident reported hearing a male randomly yelling from his vehicle. The resident went outside and requested the male stop yelling as people were trying to sleep. The resident reported a verbal exchange, stating the suspect male eventually got out of the vehicle and pointed an AR type weapon at him. The suspect allegedly fired rounds in the air and left the scene.
Kalispell Officers responded to the scene to investigate. During the course of investigating the scene the suspect vehicle drove by again. Kalispell Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and it failed to yield. Due to the extreme concern for public safety, Kalispell Police Officers pursued the vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled south on Highway 93 at high speeds.
The pursuit continued south of Lakeside and into Lake County. A trooper from the Montana Highway Patrol was able to successfully utilize stop sticks to disable the vehicle. A brief while later the vehicle left the roadway coming to a stop. Verbal commands to the occupant were not responded to.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Officers arrived briefly after the pursuit terminated. A Sheriff’s Deputy was able to deploy a drone and inspect the vehicle further. It is believed the driver had taken his own life. The driver was identified as a 22-year-old Kalispell resident, the male’s name is not being released at this time pending family notification.
The death investigation is being conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and a civilian coroner. The crash investigation is being handled by the Montana Highway Patrol."