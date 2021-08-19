POLSON, Mont. - A man who reportedly made threats to "shoot up” an elementary school in Polson is currently on federal probation.
The Polson Police Department (PPD) says Linde Lambson plead guilty in February 2021 in federal court to one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure; after he was investigated for threatening to initiate an active shooter event in Polson.
Lambson served a six-month federal sentence and has met other conditions of his release as imposed by the federal court system according to the PPD.
At this time, he is on federal probation and is being monitored 24/7 by GPS, by the US Probation Office.
Among Lambson’s many restrictions are that he is not allowed within 1,000 feet of any Polson school.
PPD says Lambson does reside in Lake County, and that local law enforcement and school districts have also been notified.
Questions about Lambson should be directed to the US Probation and Pretrial Office in Missoula, MT at (406) 542-7100. If you need emergency services, please call 9-1-1.
According to PPD, local law enforcement and the school district will continue to work together to ensure the safety of children.