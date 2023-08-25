MARION, Mont. - Marion School is trying to locate the suspects of a theft that happened at the school early Thursday morning.

Marion School said in a Facebook post a white 2022 Chevy Silverado parked behind Marion School at around 3:01 a.m., and the suspects, described as two boys, got out of the vehicle.

The two boys allegedly stole:

A ladder

Expensive a/c components

Seven or eight floor mats

A gray carpet

The tube and cleaning tool for the floor steamer

Aa broom

A painting

PVC pipe

Other materials

The suspected driver is described as wearing shorts, dark vans with a white stripe, socks and a dark-colored sweatshirt with "IV Concrete" on the back.

The other suspect is described as wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with the words "I will stab you." written on the front, jeans and Adidas slide shoes.

Marion School said in the Facebook post the suspects are likely residents of the area, drove by the school around 1:30 a.m. the same morning, were familiar with the area and were in and out in seven minutes.

Marion School is asking people to help locate the suspects and return the stolen items.