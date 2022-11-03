Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. The main concern is temperatures falling into the lower 20s and roads and sidewalks freezing up. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&