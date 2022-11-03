MARION, Mont. - Marion School is cancelled Thursday due to the power outage.
Marion Schoo said in a Facebook post they will provide more updates as they become available.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. The main concern is temperatures falling into the lower 20s and roads and sidewalks freezing up. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. The main concern is temperatures falling into the lower 20s and roads and sidewalks freezing up. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here’s a list of the top 5 things to know about chronic wasting disease this hunting season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.