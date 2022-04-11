...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Gusts up to 70 mph east of
Highways 206, 35 and 209, and also east side of Flathead Lake.
For the Wind Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
35 mph expected.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and
Polson.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this
morning to 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
