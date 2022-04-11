Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Gusts up to 70 mph east of Highways 206, 35 and 209, and also east side of Flathead Lake. For the Wind Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 2 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

