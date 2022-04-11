Missoula school bus drivers needed
Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana

MARION, Mont. - Heavy snow and strong wind conditions are causing Marion School to have a 2-hour delayed start Monday.

Marion School said in a a Facebook post sixth through eighth grade will begin classes at 10:05 a.m., and kindergarten through fifth grade will begin classes at 10:10 a.m.

