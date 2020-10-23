Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE FLATHEAD VALLEY AND ALONG FLATHEAD LAKE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MISSION VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WILL CAUSE PERIODS OF BLIZZARD-LIKE CONDITIONS AND COULD PRODUCE FREEZING SPRAY ON THE SOUTHERN END OF FLATHEAD LAKE. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW AND WIND. SNOW WILL BEGIN BY 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON. MODEST CONFIDENCE EXISTS FOR A PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOWFALL FROM 4 TO 9 PM MDT. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS WILL IMPACT THE AIRPORT BEGINNING AROUND 9 PM FRIDAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.