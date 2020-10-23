KALISPELL- The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting two incidents on the roads around Flathead Lake.
The first was reported just before 3:00 pm Friday of a disabled car blocking the northbound lane of MT-35 with additional cars that have slid off the road and into the ditch south of Big Fork.
Montana Highway Patrol and EMS are on the scene.
Not much information has been given out on the second crash on US-93 at mile marker 97, about 20 miles south of Kalispell, however, due to the incident, there is single lane traffic and reduced speeds in the area.