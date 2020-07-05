Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A STATEWIDE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR 4 CHILDREN TAKEN FROM RONAN IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS BY THEIR NON-CUSTODIAL PARENTS. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A WHITE 2006 PONTIAC G6, MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 15-9337G, POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO MISSOULA OR SPOKANE, WASHINGTON. CHILDREN ARE KYRIEILLA, JC AND ESTELLA OROAKE AND BEAR SALOIS. SUSPECTS ARE TIMOTHY OROAKE AND APRIL SALOIS. PLEASE SEE WWW.DOJMT.GOV FOR PHOTOS AND MORE INFORMATION. ANY INFO CALL LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF AT 406 883-7301 EXTENSION 1.