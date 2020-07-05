A Missing Endanger Person Advisory has been issued for four children taken from Ronan early in the morning by their non-custodial parents.
They are possibly in a white 2006 Pontiac G6, Montana license plate 15-9337G, possibly en route to Missoula or Spokane, Washington.
The children are Kyrieilla, JC and Estella Oroake and Bear Salois.
Suspects are Timothy Oroake and April Salois, who the MEPA states both have history of daily drug use and assault.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lake County Sheriff at 406 883-7301 extension 1.