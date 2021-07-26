REXFORD, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 37 in Lincoln County Saturday around 12:22 p.m.
According to MHP's fatality report, a motorcycle driver was going around a curve and lost control while going eastbound near mile-marker 62.8. The driver went off the road to the right, went into a ditch and overturned.
MHP said the 68-year-old driver died of injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival. He was from Troy.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors.
The investigation is ongoing.