COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A pedestrian died after a car reportedly hit them on Tamarack Lane and Twelfth Avenue WN near Columbia Falls Thursday night.
According to a report from Montana Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was walking westbound along the side of Tamarack Lane, and the vehicle was heading in the same direction at around 9:40 p.m.
MHP said the front-right corner of the vehicle struck the pedestrian on the left side, and the pedestrian went into a ditch.
According to MHP, the vehicle kept going westbound but was later located by law enforcement.
The pedestrian was brought to Logan Hospital in Kalispell and eventually died from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
MHP said alcohol is suspected in the crash.