COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A 15-year-old girl who was walking on Tamarack Lane and 12 Avenue died after she was hit by a vehicle near Columbia Falls Thursday night.
According to a report from Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was walking westbound along the side of Tamarack Lane, and the vehicle was heading in the same direction at around 9:40 p.m.
MHP said the 37-year-old female driver of a Chrysler Town & Country minivan hit the the teen with the front-right corner of the van, sending her into a ditch.
According to MHP, the driver kept traveling westbound, but was later located by law enforcement.
The teen was brought to Logan Hospital in Kalispell and eventually died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
MHP said alcohol is suspected in the crash.
The names of those involved have not been released.