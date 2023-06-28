LIBBY, Mont. - On June 28, The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) was given a citizens report of possibly sighting a man who was wanted for homicide in Michigan.
The man was considered to be armed and dangerous to the public, and was known nationwide.
LCSO posted to Facebook about four hours before the man was arrested, which is what the sighting was formed from.
The fugitive was last noticed North of Libby near the area of Mac’s Market, where the deputies and detectives responded and the male, identified as Chadwick Shane Mobley, was then contacted by the officers on scene.
Mobley was arrested for premeditated first degree murder, immediate flight after homicide, and carrying a firearm during the act of a felony.
Mobley is currently at the Lincoln County Detention Center being held, where he will make an initial appearance, waiting to be extradited to Michigan.
The LCSO appreciates the citizens involved in identifying the suspect.
