UPDATE:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryker Webb has been found alive and in good health.

They have not released any further details at this time.

Previous coverage:

LINCOLN CO., Mont. - A four-year-old boy has been reported as missing out of Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Ryker Webb has red hair and blue eyes and was last seen Friday, June 3 playing outside the family’s home south of Troy with their dog

Ground searchers, ATVs, drones and dogs were deployed Friday following the initial report along with a boat unit on the lake.

Two Bear Air attempted to deploy, but could not due to weather conditions LCSO reported.

Two Montana Air National Guard helicopters will search the area Sunday, along with drones from Flathead and Spokane and more dog teams and ATVs.

“It has been extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling. These assets continue to monitor weather for additional flight openings. The dense vegetation in the area has also proven to be extremely difficult to search,” LCSO said.

Any person with information regarding this case should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112, ext. 0.