EUREKA - A 62-year-old woman was reportedly found lying on the road and unresponsive outside of Eureka Saturday.
According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Darcy Nelson of Eureka left her home on Monday, April 4 and never came back, leaving her friends worried.
LCSO says they sent out an "Attempt to Locate" the following Wednesday to law enforcement offices across the state after receiving the missing person report.
According to LCSO, on Saturday someone informed Nelson's friends she was spotted on Foothills Road southeast of Eureka the day prior. Her friends went out to look for her and found her lying on the street, suffering hypothermia and not responding, according to LSCO.
Her friends notified Emergency Medical Services, brought her into their car and took her to an ambulance on Grave Creek Road.
She was pronounced dead by the time they got to the ambulance.
LSCO says the incident is a continuing investigation, but there was no proof of foul play.