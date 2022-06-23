UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 9:13 A.M.

The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:

0900 hours: This missing boater has been found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay.

LAKESIDE, Mont. - On June 22, 2022, at about 11 p.m. Lake County 911 took a report of an overdue jet-skier in the Lakeside area. 19 year old, Alec Buckels, had been out on a jet ski accompanying others who were on a boat. The two vessels separated, and Alec has not been seen or heard from since. Lake County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, and Two Bear Air conducted search efforts all night and those efforts are continuing into this morning. Alec was operating a newer black/grey Sea Doo, 3-seat jet-ski and was last seen in the area between Dayton and Lakeside on the West Shore of Flathead Lake. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office if you have information about this missing person.