LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - Search crews recovered the body of a missing kayaker in Flathead Lake Thursday.
LCSO said in a release the kayaker is identified as Nicholas Lockwood, 29, of Somers, Montana.
Lockwood was reported as missing Tuesday, Aug. 10 and search crews found him dead.
LCSO said his cause of death is thought to be drowning, and his body has been sent to the Montana State Forensic Lab for more investigation.
Preliminary investigation shows Lockwood and another kayaker approached rough water, they flipped and went into the water, according to LCSO. LSCO said neither were wearing life jackets.
Bystanders rescued the other kayaker after the other kayaker tried to rescue Lockwood.
"The Lake County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend our gratitude to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this search, and our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Lockwood," Lake County Sheriff Don Bell wrote in the release.