Browning, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for a person last seen July 18.
Jordan Wagner is described as 27-years-old, 6'0", 200 pounds, with black hair and with brown eyes.
Wagner was last seen wearing jeans and an unknown colored shirt, according to a post made by Blackfeet Law Enforcement on facebook. His direction of travel is unknown.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
