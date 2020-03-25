LAKE Co., Mont. - Two theft suspects led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Missoula County through Lake County early Wednesday morning.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the theft reportedly happened in Missoula County. A witness saw and followed the suspects, who were driving northbound on US Highway 93 from Missoula County to Lake County at about 4:30 a.m.
The witness reported the suspects and their vehicle description to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Flathead Tribal Deputies and Lake County deputies located the suspects, who then attempted to escape driving 90 miles per hour on Moise Valley and Charlo area county roads, according to the release.
Law enforcement eventually caught the suspects and arrested them.
The suspects are identified as Seth Houston Williams of Polson and Sean Patrick Forget of Ronan.
The two are jailed at the Lake County Detention Center.