POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a single-vehicle accident on Mud Lake Trail near Highway 93 in Pablo early Friday morning.
Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol responded and when first responders arrived, 47-year-old Gerad Grayson Kipp of Missoula was pronounced deceased.
According to the sheriff's office, Gerad died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The cause of the accident was not released.
“We send our deepest condolences to the Kipp Family,” Lake County Sheriff Don Bell wrote in a release.