KALISPELL, Mont. - Officials are reporting historic lows for rivers and streams in northwest Montana, and anglers are being asked to try and reduce added impacts to cold-water fish like trout for the remainder of summer.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the Flathead River basin is experiencing severe drought conditions due to below-average winter snowpack, early runoff, and above-average hot, dry summer conditions.
Flows in the North, South and Middle forks of the Flathead River are roughly one-third of average for this time of year, according to FWP, and water temperatures are already hitting stressful levels for trout, particularly westslope cutthroat and bull trout.
The warmest days of the summer are still ahead of us, and FWP biologists are closely monitoring rivers and streams and could propose measures to minimize impacts from fishing.
Conditions currently have “hoot-owl” restrictions in place on fishing between 2:00 pm and midnight across the state, including parts of the Beaverhead, Bitterroot, Jefferson, Lower Madison and Sun rivers.
However, FWP warns that if conditions on some waters continue to deteriorate, full fishing closures could be implemented.
Current conditions do not meet administrative rules that could prompt a closure, and the only restrictions in place are the “hoot-owl” restrictions.
While the weather may be out of anglers’ hands, FWP is encouraging them to voluntarily limit their fishing to the morning hours when water is coolest and fish are less stressed. In addition, anglers can minimize stress to fish by:
- Landing the fish quickly.
- Keeping the fish in water as much as possible, limit or even avoid taking photos.
- Removing the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier.
- Remembering single-pointed hooks are required in the Flathead drainage upstream of Teakettle Fishing Access Site on the mainstem Flathead River.
- Letting the fish recover so it can swim away.
If high temperatures and extremely low flows persist, anglers may want to consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies.
You can find the latest information and updates from FWP online, or contact the FWP Region one office at 406-752-5501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.