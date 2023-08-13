KALISPELL, Mont. - The Montana Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Western District is once again taking in people’s unwanted pesticides to help protect Montana’s ecosystems and groundwater, as well as families, pets, livestock and drinking water from potentially hazardous materials.

Since 1994, the Department’s annual pesticide waste collection has gathered close to 780,000 pounds of pesticide waste from over 1,800 participants.

“Montana has very limited options to get rid of pesticide products,” said Carli Davis of the MDA’s Pesticide Disposal and Container Recycling Programs. “This program is one way of assuring the waste product is properly disposed in a manner that is also environmentally friendly.”

You can register for the event up to Sept. 14 here, and reservations are taken on a first come, first-served basis.

MDA says there is no charge for the first 200 pounds, and that amounts over that limit are assessed at $1 per pound. Products are weighed on site and additional fees may apply to pesticides with dioxins or dioxin precursors.

2023 Pesticide Waste Collection Dates and Locations:

Tuesday, September 19 - Kalispell, MT

Wednesday, September 20 - Hamilton, MT

Thursday, September 21 - Helena, MT

Friday, September 22 - Three Forks, MT

For more information, you can visit the MDA website here or contact Carli Davis at (406) 465-0531.