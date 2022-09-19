KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting the annual fruit drive for the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center at the FWP office in Kalispell through Sept. 23.

People can drop off their fruit at the Fish Wildlife and Parks office at 490 N Meridian Road in Kalispell between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

A Facebook post from Flathead Fruit Gleaning said people living in the Swan/Bigfork/Ferndale area can drop off fruit at Wayfarers State Park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.