Montana is known for a lot of things, the mountains, the lakes, and of course, the beer. If you've ever wanted to own a brewery now's your chance with the state's first co-op brewery owned by nearly 400 people.
Driving up Highway 93 you pass through the small town of Ronan and recently a new sign popped up on the side of the road that says "BEER OPEN" with an arrow pointing down main street.
"So our goal is to bring traffic from highway 93 back into the heart of Ronan we figured what better way to do that then good beer and a good space," Taproom Manager Alex Endsley said.
In an effort to revitalize downtown, these folks came together to create the Ronan Co-op Brewery.
"We are owned by nearly 400 mostly community members who have bought shares of common stock," Endsley said.
At 250 dollars a share, you too can become part owner. Just like Billings resident Jerry Williamson, who drives over 300 miles just to visit "his" brewery.
"Its fun, I can always brag I own a brewery maybe only one fortieth of it but I still own it im happy to say I did it," Brewery Co-Owner Jerry Williamson.
All owners play a role in voting for or serving on the board. Plus, there are some other perks.
"It is always really fun to interact with the owners its a sense of pride they were able to build something from nothing and be a part of a project that is bigger than you and we have specials for owners all the time," Endsley said.
The Co-op opened back in September, and so far their plan is working.
"Every weekend we get about 30 new faces in here saying they have never stopped in Ronan before and they wouldn't have without the beer and now they are here," Endsley said, "Its really nice too because then we can direct them to places to eat lunch or have dinner or go shopping which is the whole point of the co-op brewery."
Pouring new life into their small town, one pint at a time.