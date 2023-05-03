MISSOULA, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a cow on Highway 93 near Ronan Wednesday.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man from Ronan, was going northbound when they crashed into the cow that was in the roadway on Highway 93 near the McDonald Lake Road intersection.
The motorcycle went off the roadway and went about 30 yards before stopping.
The motorcyclist was fatally injured.
