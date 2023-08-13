Police lights - Vault photo

EUREKA, Mont. - A motorcyclist from Eureka was killed in a crash after hitting a deer in the road on US-93 Saturday night.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the 64-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high speed outside Eureka when he came across a deer in the roadway.

The motorcycle slid sideways and hit the deer, and the man was thrown from his motorcycle.

According to MHP, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Speed is the only suspected factor in the crash.

