SALMON PRAIRIE, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a bear on MT-83 north of Salmon Prairie on Aug. 7.

A bear entered the highway and the man was unable to avoid it, Montana Highway Patrol reported.

The two collided, and the driver, a 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was thrown from the motorcycle.

MHP says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.