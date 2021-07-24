Vault police light image

REXFORD, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Rexford Saturday.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 1989 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was driving eastbound on Highway 37 near Rexford.

The driver reportedly lost control when making a curve and the motorcycle left the road to the right and entered the ditch.

The motorcycle overturned, and the driver, a 68-year-old man from Troy, suffered fatal injuries.

According to MHP, the crash is still under investigation and the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

