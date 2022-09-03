Vault police light image

SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening.

Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82.

Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old man from Kalispell was trapped under the Toyota and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 49-year-old man from Somers was uninjured and taken to Logan Health for a blood draw.

At this time alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

