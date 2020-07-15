Summer means construction season in Montana and MDT has announced a few new projects.
The first project folks can expect to see starts this Sunday as they rehab the concrete on Main Street in Kalispell. The Main Street project will be under construction mainly at night due to heavy traffic during the day.
Then on the west side of town, MDT will be removing a roundabout from the Highway 93 bypass at the intersection of Foys Lake Road. But that's not all, they will also be adding a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 2 and West Springcreek Road later this summer
Even with all of these summer projects, MDT is also wrapping up a few other sites.
"I'm very pleased to say other than final striping we are done with the two construction projects that started last year which were the over lay projects on Highway 93 and Highway 2," MDT District 1 Administrator, Bob Vosen said.
Other projects include improvements to Dern/springcreek road intersection, redesigning of Reserve drive, and US Highway 2 pavement preservation near Hungry Horse.